Aboitiz group earmarks P88.5B capex for 2026 expansion

AboitizPower is continuing to optimize its generation mix and expand its renewable energy pipeline, with investments in battery storage and baseload capacity. It is also pursuing a planned 25 percent stake in Vietnam’s Van Phong Power Company Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

UnionBank of the Philippines is entering 2026 with improved balance sheet quality and expects revenue growth driven by customer expansion and better net interest margins, while maintaining disciplined risk management. Continued investments in digital infrastructure and automation are expected to boost efficiency.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is scaling its infrastructure platform through asset optimization and expansion, supported by its partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners. Priorities include improving airport operations, expanding digital infrastructure, and enhancing water services.

In the food and beverage segment, Aboitiz Foods is implementing its dual transformation strategy focused on efficiency and innovation, with support from Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines through expanded production capacity, including a new facility in Tarlac targeted for completion in 2027.

The integration of Aboitiz Land and Aboitiz Economic Estates into a unified real estate platform is expected to strengthen the group’s ability to develop integrated communities combining industrial, commercial, and residential components.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz Construction is marking its 50th year by expanding into industrial maintenance and equipment rental services to complement its core construction business.

The group said it will continue its transformation into a “techglomerate,” focusing on innovation and new growth opportunities.

AEV said its strategy is anchored on disciplined execution, portfolio resilience, and long-term value creation for shareholders.