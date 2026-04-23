What quietly keeps the lights on

Diversified generation portfolio

AEV’s power arm, Aboitiz Power Corporation, remains central to that stability. It operates a diversified generation portfolio — from baseload coal and geothermal plants to an expanding renewable energy pipeline that includes solar, hydro and battery storage projects.

The company has been scaling solar facilities in Luzon and the Visayas while advancing hydro developments such as the Cayanga-Bugallon project in Pangasinan, part of a broader push to strengthen energy security and expand capacity.

These projects are less about spectacle and more about scale, adding capacity to support stable power supply amid rising demand. They are designed for reliability — ensuring adequate supply during demand spikes or disruptions in supply chains.

In recent years, the group has also invested in grid support capabilities and ancillary services to stabilize the system, particularly as intermittent renewable sources expand.

UBP’s digital push

Parallel to this is Union Bank of the Philippines (UBP), AEV’s banking arm, which has positioned itself as one of the country’s most digitally advanced lenders. Its digital push — from app-based banking to embedded finance platforms — has enabled it to maintain operations during disruptions while expanding access to financial services.

Food and infrastructure provide another layer of resilience. Pilmico Foods Corporation and Gold Coin Group support regional food supply chains, while Aboitiz InfraCapital continues to develop economic estates, water systems and airport projects, including its role in upgrading and operating major strategic gateways such as Mactan-Cebu International Airport.