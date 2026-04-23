Enriquez clinches 1st Phl gold

She started her campaign on a high in this resort city with back-to-back submission wins against host country China and Thailand. She then won via advantage in the semifinal against Shamma Alkalbani to secure her spot in the gold medal match.

Enriquez gushed on capturing the first mint for the country in the return of the Games after a 10-year hiatus.

“I feel so much pride and joy I mean first of all glory to God and and I was born in the Philippines and we immigrated to the States when I was a very young child six years old and to be able to come back you know and experience it as an adult and to be able to be a part of something much larger than I am is such a great honor,” she said.