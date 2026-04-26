Women farmers behind high-value crops in Calabarzon

Women farmers can give their male counterparts a run for their money. They may not be cultivating vast tracts of ricefields with tons of yields three times a year, but their high-value crops in small farms generate as much income during harvest time.
An expert in women’s productivity shared this observation during the United Nations Industrial Development Organization-Philippines’ celebration of International Day of Women in Industry titled “Sulong Juana: Women’s Leadership in Shaping the Future of Industry” in Quezon City on 21 April.
Assistant professor in Sociology at the University of the Philippines-Los Banos (UPLB) Lei A. Pangilinan-Jamolin conducted the Research on the Women’s Empowerment Index in the Agriculture Sector, which looked at the conditions, performance, and roles of women farmers in the CALABARZON region.
The study highlighted the critical role of women in shaping innovations across the water-energy-food nexus.
CALABARZON was selected as the focus area of the research funded under the Asian Productivity Project due to its strong agricultural output, particularly in high-value crops.
“Women farmers produce coffee, cocoa, fruits, vegetables and of course, rice,” Pangilinan-Jamolin said.
While thriving in agriculture, women farmers in the region face multiple challenges, particularly balancing household responsibilities with farm work, according to the study.
They also struggle with the limited profitability of agriculture as a primary source of income.
However, women farmers are driven by a sense of purpose and contribution to their communities and the country.
“They are food producers. Without them, who will feed the nation?” Pangilinan said during one of the breakout sessions of Sulong Juana.
The UNIDO Philippines event focused on the critical and expanding role of women in advancing inclusive and sustainable industrial development across the country.