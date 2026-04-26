Women farmers behind high-value crops in Calabarzon

Assistant professor in Sociology at the University of the Philippines-Los Banos (UPLB) Lei A. Pangilinan-Jamolin conducted the Research on the Women’s Empowerment Index in the Agriculture Sector, which looked at the conditions, performance, and roles of women farmers in the CALABARZON region.

The study highlighted the critical role of women in shaping innovations across the water-energy-food nexus.

CALABARZON was selected as the focus area of the research funded under the Asian Productivity Project due to its strong agricultural output, particularly in high-value crops.

“Women farmers produce coffee, cocoa, fruits, vegetables and of course, rice,” Pangilinan-Jamolin said.