Central Luzon leads farm output in 2025

Northern Mindanao followed with P182.35 billion, while CALABARZON contributed P138.25 billion, reflecting a more regionally distributed production base across the country.

Crop production, however, was led by Northern Mindanao, which posted P120.15 billion or 12 percent of the total. Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon trailed behind, highlighting how output leadership varies by commodity.

In livestock, CALABARZON ranked first with P33.47 billion, followed by Central Luzon and Northern Mindanao. Poultry production remained heavily concentrated in Central Luzon, which accounted for over a quarter of total output at P78.77 billion.

Fisheries production also placed Central Luzon at the top, contributing P41.57 billion or 17 percent of the national total, ahead of Western Visayas and SOCCSKSARGEN.

PSA chief Claire Dennis Mapa said the figures reflect how regional specialization continues to shape the country’s food production landscape.

“Expanding support across regions will be key to ensuring stable production and meeting rising demand,” he added.

