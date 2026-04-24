Cordillera agriculture posts growth, shows resilience in 2025 — DA

DA Cordillera's Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Division Chief Susan Balanza stated that the agriculture and fisheries sectors maintained steady development.

The progress occurred despite fluctuating weather patterns, rising production costs, and shifting market demands. The region remains a primary contributor to national food security, providing approximately 70 to 80 percent of the country’s temperate vegetable supply. These crops are largely sourced from Benguet, Mountain Province, and Ifugao, while Kalinga, Apayao, and Abra serve as hubs for rice and corn production.

Several factors contributed to this growth, including the expansion of high-value crops and improvements in aquaculture and inland fish production. Government interventions also played a role through the distribution of certified seeds, farm equipment, and training sessions focused on climate-resilient farming techniques.

However, the sector continues to face obstacles such as unpredictable weather, pests, crop diseases, and increasing prices of fertilizer and fuel. The Department of Agriculture confirmed it will continue programs designed to strengthen the industry.

According to the agency, future initiatives will focus on climate-smart agriculture, improved market access, and the expansion of regional infrastructure and logistics to support local farmers.