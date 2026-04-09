PCO flags 'coordinated' disinformation vs Marcos

The statement came after online posts falsely claimed the President has stage 4 cancer and that his appearance at the Day of Valor rites in Bataan was pre-recorded.

Gomez said the government remains focused on addressing energy concerns and stressed the President “will not be distracted by this noise.”

“The timing is suspect. Why the sudden surge at this time? Why resort to outright lies? Why the desperation? Regardless, the motive is clear. Distract and destabilize our government,” he said.

Gomez said the PCO is documenting posts and plans to identify those behind the campaign and file charges once evidence is complete.