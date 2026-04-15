Historical figures were the constant subject of fake news. For years, the death of the former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, especially during the latter years of his life, had been repeatedly reported before he actually passed away in 2016.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had been rumored to have died at times when he had been out of the public eye for extended periods.

There were contradictory death rumors (plane crash, poisoning) about Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad throughout the civil conflict in his country before he was reported to have fled to exile in Moscow, Russia in 2024.

News of England’s Queen Elizabeth II’s death, especially in her later years, were persistent before her actual passing in 2022.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “death” has been circulating on online platforms in the ongoing war with Iran, without any credible sources to support the claim.

Various hoaxes and false rumors had circulated about the health and death of US President Joe Biden and the use of a supposed double or clone. US President Donald Trump himself has been the subject of multiple death hoaxes on social media and certain news websites. Still, he effectively debunked them by consistently appearing on live TV.

And now, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is “dying,” and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the wonder of all wonders of science, has contributed to the false narrative and entertainment.

Rumors about the deaths of prominent political figures arise during periods of political tension. Sometimes, official responses are not enough to reiterate the President’s health and confirm that the reports are false.

There has been a failure of strategic communications from Malacañang’s team regarding the President’s health, prompting him to demonstrate his physical fitness and challenge anyone to a marathon before the media.

Strategic communications issues arise when responses to emerging narratives fail or are delayed. If the Stratcom team does not act proactively and promptly to address the false claims, misinformation can spread like wildfire.

Effective strategic communication relies on clear and concise messaging. If the response to rumors is convoluted, it may fail to reassure the public or effectively dismantle the false narrative.

Any lapses in credibility or prior misinformation can lead to public skepticism. If people do not trust the source, they may be more prone to believe rumors even in the face of clarifications.

There should be an effective crisis communication plan for managing emergencies. Without a solid strategy in place, the government’s ability to control the narrative can be compromised.

Warnings about lawsuits or punitive actions and blaming an aggressive opposition will not help. It comes across as lacking depth, creativity, and imagination in its handling of the situation. By the time they fill prisons with suspects, fake news has taken a life of its own.

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