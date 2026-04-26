When heat becomes a national risk

Heat places direct strain on the body. It increases the risks of cardiovascular stress, dehydration and heat-related illnesses, particularly among the elderly, children and those who work outdoors. For many families, staying cool comes at a cost, as electricity consumption rises and household budgets tighten. Public health systems, already under pressure, are forced to absorb these additional burdens.

In education, the effects are quieter but no less significant. Class suspensions due to extreme heat disrupt learning continuity. Even when schools remain open, high temperatures affect concentration and cognitive performance, particularly in classrooms without adequate ventilation or cooling. These disruptions accumulate, shaping the quality of learning over time.

In the workplace, heat is becoming a constraint. It slows down labor, reduces efficiency and increases fatigue. Outdoor and informal sector workers bear the brunt, but the effects ripple across the economy. Rising cooling costs affect businesses, while productivity losses begin to register at scale. Heat is no longer a background condition. It is an emerging drag on economic performance.

Heat is also driving a surge in overall energy demand. As temperatures rise, households and businesses rely more heavily on cooling, pushing electricity consumption upward and straining already tight supply conditions. In a context where global energy markets remain volatile, shaped in part by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, this exposes a deeper vulnerability.

Our dependence on imported fuels means that the cost of staying cool is no longer just a matter of weather. It is tied to forces beyond our control. What begins as a heat problem quickly becomes an energy security and affordability issue.

Taken together, these impacts point to something more fundamental. Heat is not just a climate and environmental issue. It is a development issue.

The Philippines does not lack the policy frameworks to respond.

Under the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the National Adaptation Plan provides a science-based approach to managing climate risks, including rising temperatures. The Philippine Development Plan embeds resilience into the country’s growth strategy. The Philippine Energy Plan reinforces this direction by pursuing a more diversified energy mix and reducing dependence on imported fuels, even as demand for cooling continues to rise. The National Climate Risk Management Framework underscores the need to address multiple, interacting hazards.

At the local level, tools such as Comprehensive Land Use Plans, zoning ordinances, and Annual Investment Programs determine how these national priorities are translated into action.

The challenge is not the absence of direction. It is the consistency of execution.

If climate risk is not fully integrated into land use decisions, then development continues to expand into areas that are increasingly exposed. If infrastructure is designed without considering future heat conditions, then we lock in vulnerability. If natural systems are degraded, we lose some of the most effective buffers we have against rising temperatures.

This is where the responsibility becomes collective.

Local governments are at the frontlines of implementation. Their decisions on land use, infrastructure, and service delivery shape how communities experience heat. The private sector influences where and how investments are made, and whether these align with long-term resilience. Communities themselves play a critical role in managing local environments and sustaining the natural systems that provide cooling and protection.

What connects these actors is a shared stake in the outcome.

In a warming Philippines, the question is no longer whether temperatures will continue to rise. The science is clear on that.

The question is whether we continue to build in ways that intensify heat or begin to design systems that can withstand it.

The defining test of our resilience in this context is not how much heat we can endure. It is how well we prevent it from undermining the foundations of our health, our learning, and our productivity.