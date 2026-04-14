CCC: Local action key as urban heat intensifies

Officials stressed that while the plan provides a national framework, its effectiveness depends on how it is implemented at the local level through concrete measures.

Data presented during the summit showed that heat index levels in Quezon City reached as high as 46°C in recent years, posing risks to public health and straining energy and water systems.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said climate impacts are increasingly felt at the community level, particularly among vulnerable sectors.

The summit brought together local governments, private sector partners and development groups to strengthen coordination and accelerate climate adaptation efforts.

The National Adaptation Plan serves as the country’s long-term roadmap to build climate resilience and support sustainable development through 2050.