CCC: Local action key as urban heat intensifies

The Climate Change Commission has called for the localization of the National Adaptation Plan to help communities better respond to rising temperatures and extreme heat.
The push was highlighted during the Urban Heat and Drought Summit 2026 held in Quezon City, where government agencies and stakeholders gathered to address climate risks.
CCC Vice Chairperson Robert E.A. Borje said translating the National Adaptation Plan 2023–2050 into local programs is critical to protecting communities and key sectors.
“This dry season, we continue to experience intense heat, which highlights the need for urgent and coordinated action,” Borje said.
Officials stressed that while the plan provides a national framework, its effectiveness depends on how it is implemented at the local level through concrete measures.
Data presented during the summit showed that heat index levels in Quezon City reached as high as 46°C in recent years, posing risks to public health and straining energy and water systems.
Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said climate impacts are increasingly felt at the community level, particularly among vulnerable sectors.
The summit brought together local governments, private sector partners and development groups to strengthen coordination and accelerate climate adaptation efforts.
The National Adaptation Plan serves as the country’s long-term roadmap to build climate resilience and support sustainable development through 2050.