RADAR RD6 steps into pickup fight

The second option, the RD6 EM-P 4WD, adds a plug-in hybrid system. Output climbs to 463 horsepower and 659 Nm of torque. It can run up to 82 kilometers on electric power alone, then switch to hybrid mode for a total range that goes beyond 1,000 kilometers. That setup gives it an edge for long drives where charging stations are still limited.

Despite the shift to electrification, the RD6 keeps the basics expected from a pickup. It carries up to one ton of payload. Ground clearance sits at 225 mm, and it can wade through water up to 815 mm deep. The cargo bed stretches to 1,765 mm on the Econ variant, giving it space for both work gear and weekend loads.

The cabin leans toward comfort and tech. A 14.6-inch touchscreen sits at the center, paired with wireless Apple CarPlay on the hybrid variant. Rear passengers get ventilated seats, which are not common in this segment. The truck also supports vehicle-to-load capability, so it can power tools or appliances when needed.