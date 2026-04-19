RADAR RD6 steps into pickup fight

The Radar RD6 made its first public appearance in the Philippines at the Manila International Auto Show 2026, with the brand putting its electric pickup at the center of its display.
The model entered the local market in October 2025 and now faces a segment long dominated by diesel-powered trucks. Radar is positioning the RD6 as an alternative that leans on electric power, daily usability and comfort.
The RD6 uses a unibody structure instead of the usual body-on-frame layout found in most pickups. That shift changes how the truck feels on the road. It rides more like a crossover than a workhorse, which may appeal to buyers who spend more time in traffic than on job sites.
The fully electric RD6 Econ focuses on daily use. It produces 245 horsepower and up to 485 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between two battery options, with a range reaching up to 443 kilometers on a full charge.
The second option, the RD6 EM-P 4WD, adds a plug-in hybrid system. Output climbs to 463 horsepower and 659 Nm of torque. It can run up to 82 kilometers on electric power alone, then switch to hybrid mode for a total range that goes beyond 1,000 kilometers. That setup gives it an edge for long drives where charging stations are still limited.
Despite the shift to electrification, the RD6 keeps the basics expected from a pickup. It carries up to one ton of payload. Ground clearance sits at 225 mm, and it can wade through water up to 815 mm deep. The cargo bed stretches to 1,765 mm on the Econ variant, giving it space for both work gear and weekend loads.
The cabin leans toward comfort and tech. A 14.6-inch touchscreen sits at the center, paired with wireless Apple CarPlay on the hybrid variant. Rear passengers get ventilated seats, which are not common in this segment. The truck also supports vehicle-to-load capability, so it can power tools or appliances when needed.
Charging is handled through a fast-charging system that can refill the battery in around 30 minutes under ideal conditions.
Radar is also pushing the cost angle. The company estimates running costs for the RD6 Econ at around P2.64 per kilometer, a figure that targets drivers who want to cut fuel expenses without giving up utility.
Franz Decloedt, brand head at United Asia Automotive Group Inc. (UAAGI), said the model addresses what buyers are looking for today. “We’re proud to present a vehicle designed around what drivers truly need — strong performance, dependable utility, and everyday comfort — while using less fuel,” he said.
The RD6 sits within the UAAGI Auto Group display, where visitors can check the vehicle up close. The brand also rolled out show-only offers that include trade-ins, bank approvals on-site, and discounts through a raffle.
Pricing starts at P1,398,000 for the RD6 Econ and P1,698,000 for the RD6 EM-P 4WD.