BAIC rolls out B40e Trailmaster rEV in PH with 1,200-km range

The B40e Trailmaster rEV is positioned for families and outdoor enthusiasts, targeting those who balance urban driving with weekend travel. Its hybrid system is designed to handle varying road conditions across the Philippines, from city traffic to provincial routes.

Built for off-road conditions

The SUV retains a body-on-frame structure, paired with a four-wheel-drive system to ensure traction across uneven terrain. It is built to handle rough roads and trail driving while maintaining stability.

Design features include a frameless door window layout that improves visibility, particularly in tight urban environments and off-road situations.

Cabin tech and outdoor utility

Inside, the vehicle is equipped with dual 12.8-inch displays, including a center control screen and a passenger display. A 12-speaker Infinity sound system supports in-car entertainment, while an air intelligence system helps maintain cabin air quality during long drives.

The model also features vehicle-to-load capability, allowing it to power external devices through two 220V outlets with up to 2.2kW output. This function is designed for outdoor use, such as camping or roadside setups.

Safety and efficiency

The B40e Trailmaster rEV includes a suite of driver assistance systems and a full set of airbags. Its hybrid configuration aims to improve fuel efficiency while delivering increased power and torque compared to conventional models.

Variants, warranty, price

The SUV is available in Jet Black, Snowy White, Jungle Green, Mineral Yellow, and Future Gray. Interior options include black with gray and orange accents, or green with gray.

BAIC Philippines is offering a five-year or 150,000-kilometer bumper-to-bumper warranty, along with the same coverage for the high-voltage battery, and three years of roadside assistance.

The B40e Trailmaster rEV is priced starting at P2,888,000.