The heat we’re learning to live with but not planning for

When the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas released a 2024 study on how rising temperatures affect the economy, it put a number to something many people already feel: heat is quietly slowing growth. A one-degree increase in average temperature can trim about 0.37 percentage points from economic output. It sounds modest, until you consider how it compounds across the country year after year.
As a country highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, preparing for disasters has become part of how we live. Typhoons are tracked days in advance. Floods trigger coordinated responses. These are visible threats, and over time, we have built both the systems and the instincts to respond to them. Heat is different. It builds, settles into daily life, and shapes how people think, work and learn often without being treated as a crisis.
For millions of Filipinos — construction workers, delivery riders, transport operators, farmers — productivity is closely tied to physic al endurance. As temperatures rise, the number of safe and productive working hours shrinks. Work continues, but at a slower pace. Fatigue sets in earlier and recovery takes longer. The same pattern extends beyond outdoor labor. In classrooms, heat makes it harder for students to concentrate and retain information. In offices, especially those without reliable cooling, it affects focus and decision-making. Over time, the economy loses output not because people stop working, but because sustaining the same level of performance becomes harder.
What makes the challenge more complex is that many of our systems were built for a different climate. Cities trap heat through dense construction and limited green space. Buildings are often designed to maximize density, not airflow. Work schedules remain fixed even as midday temperatures become more punishing. Access to cooling depends as much on income as on infrastructure. In short, the environment has changed, but many of our assumptions have not.
The good news is that the response does not require dramatic innovation. Some of the most effective solutions are practical. Adjusting work hours to avoid peak heat can extend productivity without increasing risk. Improving ventilation and reducing heat absorption in buildings can make everyday spaces more livable. Expanding urban greenery can lower temperatures while improving quality of life.
Heat forces a shift in how we think about resilience. It is no longer only about responding to extreme events, but about sustaining performance under changing conditions. For businesses, that means recognizing that employee well-being is directly tied to productivity. For policymakers, it means integrating heat into labor standards, urban planning and food systems.
Climate change is often discussed as a long-term global issue. But heat brings it into the present, into daily routines and immediate decisions. It asks practical questions: How do we schedule work? How do we design buildings? How do we protect people while maintaining productivity? If we begin to treat heat as a core part of how we think about public health and economic performance, it opens the door to more thoughtful, human-centered approaches to adaptation.
In a warmer world, resilience will not only be measured by how we respond to extreme events but by how well we function on an ordinary, increasingly hot day.