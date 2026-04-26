The heat we’re learning to live with but not planning for

Heat forces a shift in how we think about resilience. It is no longer only about responding to extreme events, but about sustaining performance under changing conditions. For businesses, that means recognizing that employee well-being is directly tied to productivity. For policymakers, it means integrating heat into labor standards, urban planning and food systems.

Climate change is often discussed as a long-term global issue. But heat brings it into the present, into daily routines and immediate decisions. It asks practical questions: How do we schedule work? How do we design buildings? How do we protect people while maintaining productivity? If we begin to treat heat as a core part of how we think about public health and economic performance, it opens the door to more thoughtful, human-centered approaches to adaptation.

In a warmer world, resilience will not only be measured by how we respond to extreme events but by how well we function on an ordinary, increasingly hot day.