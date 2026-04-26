Terrano returns

Nissan has brought back the Terrano nameplate, this time as a plug-in hybrid off-roader shown at Auto China 2026. The Terrano PHEV Concept was presented as a near-production model.

While Nissan has yet to release full specifications, the Terrano is expected to share its powertrain with the Frontier Pro. It reportedly produces 408 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque through a dual electric motor system. The plug-in hybrid system is also expected to deliver up to 135 kilometers of electric-only driving range based on the CLTC standard.