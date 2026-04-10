BAIC B40e rEV steps into hybrid off-road space

The SUV keeps a body-on-frame layout and a four-wheel drive system, both of which support durability and traction on rough terrain. BAIC retained these features to maintain the off-road character of the B40.

The B40e rEV includes vehicle-to-load capability with two 220V outlets and up to 2.2kW output, which allows owners to power lights, cooking tools, or small equipment during trips. This adds a practical function for camping and extended travel.

The cabin includes two 12.8-inch displays, with one serving as the main control screen and the other placed on the passenger side for media and vehicle information. A 12-speaker Infinity sound system supports in-car entertainment during long drives.

Safety features include a full set of airbags and driver assistance systems that support both city and highway driving. The ownership package includes a five-year or 150,000-kilometer bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year or 150,000-kilometer high-voltage battery warranty, and three years of roadside assistance.