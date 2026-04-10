BAIC B40e rEV steps into hybrid off-road space

BAIC Philippines has introduced the B40e Trailmaster rEV in the local market, adding a plug-in hybrid SUV that combines electric driving with traditional off-road hardware. The model enters a segment where buyers look for daily usability and weekend capability.
The B40e rEV uses a range-extended electric system that delivers a combined range of over 1,200 kilometers. It can run on pure electric power for up to 152 kilometers based on CLTC figures, which allows drivers to rely on electric driving in city traffic and use the hybrid system for longer trips.
The SUV keeps a body-on-frame layout and a four-wheel drive system, both of which support durability and traction on rough terrain. BAIC retained these features to maintain the off-road character of the B40.
The B40e rEV includes vehicle-to-load capability with two 220V outlets and up to 2.2kW output, which allows owners to power lights, cooking tools, or small equipment during trips. This adds a practical function for camping and extended travel.
The cabin includes two 12.8-inch displays, with one serving as the main control screen and the other placed on the passenger side for media and vehicle information. A 12-speaker Infinity sound system supports in-car entertainment during long drives.
Safety features include a full set of airbags and driver assistance systems that support both city and highway driving. The ownership package includes a five-year or 150,000-kilometer bumper-to-bumper warranty, a five-year or 150,000-kilometer high-voltage battery warranty, and three years of roadside assistance.
The B40e rEV comes in exterior colors such as Jet Black, Snowy White, Jungle Green, Mineral Yellow and Future Gray, with interior options that combine black, gray, orange and green accents.
The model is priced starting at P2,888,000.