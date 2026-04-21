Suzuki ranks among Calamba’s top taxpayers

Suzuki Philippines Incorporated was recognized as one of the city’s leading corporate taxpayers during the 2026 Top Taxpayer Awards at the Jose Rizal Coliseum, held in line with Calamba’s 25th cityhood anniversary.
The company ranked second in the Business Tax–Corporation category and sixth in the Real Property Tax–Corporation category, underscoring its contribution to local economic growth through employment generation, supply chain support, and revenue generation.
Suzuki Philippines has also expanded its footprint in Laguna, recently breaking ground on an integrated parts warehouse, training center, and office facility to improve logistics and workforce capabilities. It likewise upgraded its Pre-Delivery Inspection facility to enhance vehicle quality and service efficiency.
These investments reinforce the company’s role in supporting the region’s development while addressing the growing demand across its automobile, motorcycle, and marine segments.