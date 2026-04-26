Still standing: Converge downs Phoenix behind returning import

Smith, 32, was tapped by Converge to replace Kylor Kelley as the team made a last-minute bid to enter the quarterfinals.

The 6-foot-10 big man admitted he had fun facing off against his former squad but remained focused on winning the game.

“I mean, it was fun seeing a couple of those guys over there, reuniting with them and talking with them. Some of these guys I still talk to today,” Smith said.

“Most importantly, we won, which is fine. Yes, there was a lot of banter, but I told them before the game that we would win, so I stood on that.”

With only two more games left in Converge’s elimination round campaign, head coach Delta Pineda believes Smith is the final piece of the puzzle in their push for a playoff berth.

“For these coming two games, we’ll treat this as do-or-die. We’re still hoping that we’ll be able to make it to the playoffs,” Pineda said.