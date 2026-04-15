Converge stops bleeding

The FiberXers took a step in the right direction after more than a month of slump, blowing out Titan Ultra, 103-82, in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup Wednesday at the Ynares Center-Antipolo.

A huge 30-point second-quarter barrage by Converge paved the way for the lopsided decision that snapped its five-game losing skid for a 2-5 win-loss slate.

“We’ve been praying non-stop to get this second win. At least our stats have been consistent for the last four games. Slowly we’re building our chemistry,” a relieved FiberXers head coach Delta Pineda said.

Converge struggled in its past five assignments after a rousing start in its mid-season conference campaign with a dominating 102-94 win over guest team Macau back on 11 March.

This time, the FiberXers made sure of arresting the slump, taking the driver’s seat the rest of the way after the Giant Risers scored the first basket.

Justin Arana led the way with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting for from the field while while rookie Juan Gomez De Liano added 15 markers, seven rebounds and two assists for Converge. Import Kylor Kelley had a quiet 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Playing in just his second game with the FiberXers after recovering from a hamstring issues, Calvin Abueva swished in 4-of-5 three-pointers on his way to 14 points against his former team.

“We’re still trying to work on our system. This is just my second game with the team and I would say that I’m just in 90 or 80 percent. But I did my role and we got this win,” said the veteran forward, who was traded by Titan Ultra during the offseason.