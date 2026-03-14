Terrafirma smashes Converge

The 7-foot Finnish center shot 20-of-36 from the field, including seven triples, and grabbed 25 rebounds with three blocks, two assists and a steal for the Dyip, who kept the FiberXers scoreless in overtime.

“None of this will be possible if not for these guys right here,” said Mubashar, deflecting the credit to his teammates.

Mubashar sent the game into extension with a quick layup off a perfect inbound pass from Maverick Ahanmisi in a well-drawn play off a timeout with 16.6 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 100. He then scored six of Terrafirma’s 11 points in the extension, capped by barreling through traffic and sinking a tough layup for the backbreaker, 111-100, with 2:03 left.

Jerrick Ahanmisi had 14 points to backstop Mubashar and Paolo Hernandez added 13 points. Top overall pick Geo Chiu did his part of holding the fort in the shaded area against the twin towers of Converge in Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana as he finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.

“This is a team effort not just Ali,” Dyip head coach Ronald Tubid said.

“When the game went down into overtime. We told them that we’re playing OK but we need to work the extra mile, extra five minutes and the win went our way.”