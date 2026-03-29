Walking the straight path

When Lito returned to the TCEC on 11 March to get follow-up consultation and prescription glasses, he served as guide of fellow PDLs who were almost blind and seeking cataract treatment. Escorts from the BuCor brought 27 PDLs to the TCEC for consultation with its medical director Dr. Bernardita Navarro, who performed cataract surgery on seven of them.

PDLs, who used to be cataract-blind but can now walk on their own like Lito, assisted the other inmates who struggled visually. Lito served as eyes to 51-year-old Donnie, who was sentenced to life imprisonment at age 30 for kidnapping.

Donnie’s good behavior, active participation in rehabilitation, and obedience helped reduce his prison sentence, according to the foundation. However, cataracts that developed in both his eyes, blinding him, threaten to hinder his post-prison life as his family is no longer around to help him.

With the free treatment opportunity from Tzu Chi, however, Donnie is hopeful of fulfilling his vow to walk the straight path and start a family of his own once released from prison. WITH TCMFP