QC, Baguio seal major creative partnership

Quezon City and Baguio City just made their partnership official at the Montañosa Film Festival, and it is a pretty big deal for the local creative community.
Mayor Joy Belmonte and Mayor Benjamin Magalong met up at The John Hay Hotels to sign an alliance that basically links QC’s massive film industry with Baguio’s world-famous crafts and folk arts. Since both are part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, they figured it was time to start helping each other out.
The plan is more travel and projects for artists and filmmakers between the two cities. You can expect to see more traditional Baguio weaving and Cordilleran art popping up in QC-produced films, plus joint screenings and festivals that celebrate both cultures. As Mayor Belmonte put it, creativity is a "lifeline," and these two cities have plenty to learn from each other.
There are some big changes coming to the back end, too. The Quezon City Film Commission is officially rebranding as the Quezon City Screen Commission. This move is all about supporting every kind of digital storytelling, not just traditional movies. To lead the charge, Mayor Belmonte tapped Ed Lejano—the Artistic Director of QCinema—as the new head of the commission.
QC has been a UNESCO Creative City of Film since 2025. As home to major production houses and the QCinema festival, the city intends to use this alliance to further develop its creative ecosystem through grants, labs, and international collaborations.