QC, Baguio seal major creative partnership

The plan is more travel and projects for artists and filmmakers between the two cities. You can expect to see more traditional Baguio weaving and Cordilleran art popping up in QC-produced films, plus joint screenings and festivals that celebrate both cultures. As Mayor Belmonte put it, creativity is a "lifeline," and these two cities have plenty to learn from each other.

There are some big changes coming to the back end, too. The Quezon City Film Commission is officially rebranding as the Quezon City Screen Commission. This move is all about supporting every kind of digital storytelling, not just traditional movies. To lead the charge, Mayor Belmonte tapped Ed Lejano—the Artistic Director of QCinema—as the new head of the commission.