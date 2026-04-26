Philippines takes bolder stance after WTO meet

Among the key outcomes cited was progress on fisheries subsidies. “One of the most notable achievements for us was the delivery of an outcome document on fisheries subsidies,” Tiu Laurel said. “This outcome not only advances sustainability objectives but also demonstrates that multilateral negotiations can deliver meaningful results when there is political will and effective leadership.”

The conference also pushed forward implementation of the Fisheries Subsidies Agreement and introduced measures aimed at supporting smaller economies. It included steps to give developing countries greater flexibility in complying with sanitary and technical trade standards.

Despite these developments, the agriculture chief pointed to lingering gaps, particularly in agriculture and development negotiations, where consensus remains slow. He noted that discussions on extending the e-commerce moratorium and broader reform efforts showed only gradual progress.

Tiu Laurel credited members of the Philippine delegation for helping move negotiations forward, including Allan B. Gepty, who led the country’s negotiating stance, and Asis G. Perez, who served as a facilitator in fisheries subsidy talks.

Attention now turns to domestic follow-through. “The message from MC14 is clear. The conference has provided direction, momentum, and a clear work program,” Tiu Laurel said. “The responsibility now lies with us to translate these developments into coherent national positions, sustained engagement in Geneva, and effective coordination across our institutions.”

He added that agencies must remain aligned as negotiations continue, particularly on WTO reform and agriculture, with ongoing consultations helping refine priorities.

While the Philippines sees the WTO as central to expanding trade and growth, Tiu Laurel said improving competitiveness at home will be key. Lower production costs, better market access, and higher product quality will determine whether global agreements translate into tangible gains.

As the global trading system evolves, the country is aiming to take on a more active role—though sustaining momentum will depend on how effectively international commitments are carried out domestically.