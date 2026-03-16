Philippines seeks global investment for agriculture sector

The forum, organized in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), aims to channel private investment into projects across the agriculture value chain, including farm production, food processing, logistics and other rural infrastructure.

At the core of the effort is the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand initiative, a global platform that links data-driven agricultural priorities with financing and technical expertise. By hosting the National Investment Forum locally, the government hopes to convert international interest into concrete investment opportunities.

The initiative supports the economic agenda of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose administration has emphasized strengthening agriculture to improve food security and raise rural incomes.

Tiu Laurel said the Philippines’ participation in the FAO Global Hand-in-Hand Investment Forum in 2024 and 2025 showed that the country’s agricultural sector can attract attention from global financiers. Bringing the forum to Manila, he said, is intended to “bridge the gap between global capital and local stakeholders.”

Agriculture remains one of the country’s largest employers but has historically struggled to draw large-scale investments due to fragmented supply chains, climate risks and infrastructure constraints.

Through the investment forum, the Department of Agriculture is seeking to present the sector as a “highly bankable sector,” encouraging greater participation from private investors alongside development institutions.

“Through this forum, we redefine Philippine agriculture from being a legacy of the past to a sustainable engine for growth,” Tiu Laurel said.

The government expects the forum to highlight high-impact projects in priority commodities and value-chain development, with the aim of directing capital toward initiatives that could benefit farmers and fishers across the country.