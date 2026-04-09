From farm to market: MSMEs lead

“Raw produce is only the beginning. The real work starts when MSMEs step in, extending shelf life, expanding market reach, and increasing value,” Tiu Laurel said at the National Food Fair organized by the Department of Trade and Industry.

More than 320 enterprises joined the event, showcasing how agricultural products can be processed, packaged and repositioned for broader markets. “That is not just a number. It is 320 bright ideas turning local harvests into national pride,” he added.

Strengthening MSMEs part of a broader strategy

The agriculture chief said strengthening MSMEs is part of a broader strategy to retain more income within rural communities by linking farmers and fisherfolk to value-adding enterprises. This shift, he noted, is key to lifting incomes in a sector where many remain vulnerable.

At the same time, the government is working to keep food prices stable despite rising costs. “At the same time, we remain focused on keeping food within reach of every Filipino family, especially during these challenging times,” Tiu Laurel said.