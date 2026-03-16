Pepsi-Cola Philippines targets growth above GDP, boosting manufacturing investment in 2026

Noe clarified that any potential price adjustment will first undergo consultations with distributors and other stakeholders, particularly in relation to the sourcing of raw materials and logistics.

New direction

In 2025, PCPPI saw growth compared with its performance during the pandemic years. The recovery followed a new direction that focused on a structural reset and digitalization under Noe’s leadership.

“The last five years have been a bumpy ride for us because when the pandemic hit, Pepsi was less prepared than our fellow members of the FMCG business in serving our customers well. We suffered market share loss,” he explained.

Strengthening connections with customers

Pepsi Philippines also strengthened its connections with customers, from corporate partners to small sari-sari store owners across the Philippines. “A non-negotiable is best service,” Noe said, referring to the company’s renewed focus on understanding customer preferences and improving operations.