P8.2-M shabu seized in Albuera buybust

Albuera Mayor Rolan “Kerwin” Espinosa, who also joined the operating team, expressed his full support to the operation.

“We are serious in our campaign against the proliferation of illegal drugs. There is no place for drugs here in Albuera and we will pursue with this campaign relentlessly while I am the mayor,” Espinosa said.

Arrested during the operation were alias “Kres,” 41 years old, listed as a High-Value Individual (HVI), unemployed and a resident of Baybay City, Leyte, and alias “Potot,” 22 years old, a construction worker identified as a Street-Level Individual (SLI) and a resident of Albuera, Leyte.

Operatives recovered from the suspects one medium-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu, 12 additional sachets of suspected shabu, and one large heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 1,217.4 grams, with a standard Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) estimated value of P8,280,000.

The authorities also recovered the buy-bust money and other non-drug-related evidence. They also confiscated from the suspects one caliber .45 pistol, one magazine, and seven live ammunition.

Police Regional Office 8 director P/BGe. Jason Capoy commended the operating units for their successful operation.

“This successful operation underscores the relentless efforts and strong collaboration among our operating units and partner agencies. We remain steadfast in our mandate to eradicate illegal drugs and ensure the safety and security of our communities,” Capoy said.

The suspects are currently under police custody while appropriate criminal charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and illegal possession of firearms are being prepared.