P9-M shabu busted in Leyte operation

PDEA-8 said operatives seized approximately 1,315 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard value of P8.94 million. The confiscated items included one heat-sealed plastic sachet containing an estimated 15 grams of suspected shabu, and two green tea bags containing approximately 1,300 grams of suspected shabu.

The operation was led by the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team (RSET) 8 – Tacloban City Office, together with Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 8 (RPDEU-8) and PDEA 8 Leyte Provincial Office (LPO).

The authorities also recovered during the operation a mobile phone, buy-bust money, a red eco bag, a black backpack, an ID holder with various cards, and cash amounting to P400. No firearms or vehicles were reported seized.

The suspect is facing charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“PDEA Region 8 reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying anti-illegal drug operations and urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the fight against illegal drugs,” the agency said in a statement.