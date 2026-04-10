Buybust nets P9-M shabu, HVT arrested

Authorities confiscated around 1,315 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard value of P8.94 million, including one heat-sealed sachet containing about 15 grams and two green tea bags containing around 1,300 grams.

The operation was carried out by PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team 8–Tacloban City Office, in coordination with the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit 8 and the PDEA Leyte Provincial Office.

Also recovered were a mobile phone, buybust money, a red eco bag, a black backpack, an ID holder with various cards, and P400 in cash. No firearms or vehicles were seized.

The suspect will face charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA Region 8 reiterated its commitment to intensifying anti-drug operations and urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative in the fight against illegal drugs.