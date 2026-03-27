PNP arrests fuel hoarders, profiteers

Authorities said the scheme involves groups buying fuel in small quantities within the Department of Energy’s 100-liter limit, pooling the supply, and reselling it at inflated prices.

“This is related to the same scheme as the one caught in Guinobatan, Albay, where they buy a few liters of gasoline,” an official said. “In Guinobatan, one was caught with 680 liters of gasoline, while in Davao the amount reached P2.3 million.”

Police said reselling prices have gone beyond standard rates, with some buyers willing to pay more due to limited availability.

“What we are saying here is that we have compatriots who are willing to buy higher because they know that it is more difficult to buy outside,” the official added.

Hoarding and profiteering are punishable under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33 and Presidential Decree 1865.

As of Friday, 425 out of 14,485 gas stations nationwide had temporarily closed due to supply constraints, according to PNP monitoring. While 28 stations were able to restock on Thursday, 38 more ran out of supply the following day.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police will also intensify monitoring of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) retailers to prevent similar abuses.

“I have directed our local police to heighten monitoring of retailers to prevent hoarding and price manipulation of LPG amid the present energy challenges that we are facing,” he said.

The directive follows orders from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to ensure adequate fuel supply.

The DoE said LPG supply may last only up to 24 days, including incoming deliveries. While gasoline and diesel remain sufficient, LPG supply is the most constrained.

LPG prices in Metro Manila range from P825 to over P1,000 per tank.

Nartatez warned that the PNP will not hesitate to conduct operations and file charges against violators.

“This is not the time to panic and this should never be the time to take advantage of any of our kababayan,” he said.