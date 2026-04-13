PCG seizes 5.4K liters illicit petroleum

According to investigators, the cargo was declared as cement, sacks of rice, and solar panels. However, a physical inspection revealed the hidden petroleum products, leading the crew to admit to the transport.

The truck’s driver, 54, and his helper, 35, both residents of Caramoran, Catanduanes, were detained for documentation and legal proceedings. Their names have not yet been released.

The Coast Guard Sub-Station Tabaco coordinated with the Maritime Safety Law Enforcement Group Bicol for the investigation and legal disposition of the case.