PCG seizes 5.4K liters illicit petroleum

Authorities seized approximately 5,400 liters of petroleum products believed to be part of an illegal trading operation at Tabaco Port on Saturday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported.
The Coast Guard District Bicol intercepted the shipment at 11:15 a.m. last 11 April during a routine inspection and K9 paneling of outbound cargo. The fuel was discovered aboard a forward truck scheduled for transport from Tabaco City to San Andres, Catanduanes.
According to investigators, the cargo was declared as cement, sacks of rice, and solar panels. However, a physical inspection revealed the hidden petroleum products, leading the crew to admit to the transport.
The truck’s driver, 54, and his helper, 35, both residents of Caramoran, Catanduanes, were detained for documentation and legal proceedings. Their names have not yet been released.
The Coast Guard Sub-Station Tabaco coordinated with the Maritime Safety Law Enforcement Group Bicol for the investigation and legal disposition of the case.
The apprehended vehicle and its cargo were initially placed under the custody of the Philippine Ports Authority before being transferred to the Coast Guard for safekeeping.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing to determine the total market value of the fuel and to establish full accountability for the illegal transport.