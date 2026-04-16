3 drug suspects nabbed ; P2.4-M drugs seized in Taguig

Operatives of the Southern Police District (SPD) arrested three alleged high-value drug suspects and dismantled a drug den in Taguig City, seizing more than P2.4 million worth of suspected shabu in a late-night operation on Wednesday.
In a statement, SPD said the buy-bust operation was carried out at around 11:25 p.m. on 15 April in Barangay Rizal, Taguig, leading to the arrest of three male suspects identified only by their aliases “Roma,” 48; “Jeffrey,” 48; and “Marlon,” 33.
Authorities classified all three as newly identified high-value individuals (HVIs) involved in illegal drug activities.
Police said an undercover officer acting as a poseur-buyer was able to transact with alias Roma. After a pre-arranged signal was given, backup operatives moved in and apprehended the suspects.
Authorities recovered around 355.25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,415,700, along with an Android mobile phone allegedly used in drug transactions and the marked buy-bust money.
Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.
Acting SPD Director Police Colonel Glenn Oliver Cinco said the operation underscores the district’s continuing anti-drug campaign.
He added that the seizure of illegal drugs worth millions of pesos delivers a “significant blow to the local drug trade” and vowed that police will intensify operations against high-value targets to keep communities safe.