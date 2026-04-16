3 drug suspects nabbed ; P2.4-M drugs seized in Taguig

Authorities recovered around 355.25 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P2,415,700, along with an Android mobile phone allegedly used in drug transactions and the marked buy-bust money.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspects.

Acting SPD Director Police Colonel Glenn Oliver Cinco said the operation underscores the district’s continuing anti-drug campaign.

He added that the seizure of illegal drugs worth millions of pesos delivers a “significant blow to the local drug trade” and vowed that police will intensify operations against high-value targets to keep communities safe.