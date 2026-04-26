Over P230-k shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

Pasig City Police arrested two suspects and seized approximately 35 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P238,000 during an intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

The suspects, identified by the alias Abi, 29; and alias Sam, 19–both residents of Barangay Pinagbuhatan, were arrested after being caught in the act of engaging in illegal drug activity at Villa Monique, Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City, at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan lauded the operating unit for its excellent work, dedication, and commitment to duty.

He emphasized that the successful operation highlights the relentless efforts of the Pasig City Police Station in curbing illegal drug activities and reaffirmed that the Pasig elite force will continue to intensify its operations to ensure the safety and security of the community.