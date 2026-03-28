P680K worth of shabu seized in Pasig buy-bust

More than P680,000 worth of suspected shabu was seized from three drug suspects in a buy-bust operation in Pasig City early Friday morning.
The suspects, identified by their aliases as Cudin, 33, a resident of Taytay, Rizal; Ryan, 44, a resident of Cainta, Rizal; and Fe, 54, a resident of Pasig City, were arrested during the operation.
Personnel of the Pasig City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit conducted the buy-bust at around 1:30 a.m. in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, Pasig City.
All three suspects are currently detained at the Pasig City Police Station custodial facility and are facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.