North to South: BYD’s 22-day EV drive earns Guinness records

Part of that effort relied on ACMobility’s growing charging network, which now has more than 160 charging points operating nationwide.

The stations are located in malls, office buildings, hotels, residential developments, grocery stores, parking areas, and commercial sites from northern Luzon to parts of Mindanao. Drivers can also locate charging stations through the Evro app.

Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility, said the company continues to expand its charging network as more Filipinos begin shifting to electric vehicles.

He said the company is building support systems that cover vehicle ownership, charging access, and nationwide mobility services for EV users.

The journey also carried tourism and cultural stops along the route. Photos released after the campaign showed the convoy meeting local groups and communities during several stops around the country, including the final leg in General Santos City.

BYD and ACMobility said the trip aimed to answer doubts about whether electric vehicles can handle long-distance Philippine travel conditions.

Instead of limiting the vehicles to short urban drives, the convoy spent more than three weeks moving through multiple provinces and regions while relying on existing charging infrastructure already operating across the country.

ACMobility, part of the Ayala Group, has been expanding its EV charging operations since 2023 as more car brands introduce electric models into the local market. The company said it continues to add charging hubs and digital tools tied to charging access and service support nationwide.