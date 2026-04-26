North to South: BYD’s 22-day EV drive earns Guinness records

BYD Cars Philippines wrapped up a 22-day electric vehicle journey across the country after covering more than 3,500 kilometers and passing through 102 cities and municipalities from Luzon to Mindanao.
The trip, held under the “Drive Electric. Love Pinas.” campaign, also earned two Guinness World Records titles during the 2026 Manila International Auto Show.
The convoy used a mix of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles during the drive, which was organized with ACMobility and the Department of Tourism.
Content creator Wil Dasovich served as lead navigator for the run that crossed highways, provincial roads, urban centers, and remote routes across the three main island groups.
BYD received recognition for the most cities visited in a continuous journey by a battery electric vehicle using the BYD eMAX 7, while the BYD Shark 6 DMO secured the record for the most cities visited in a continuous journey by a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.
The campaign turned into a large-scale test of electric mobility conditions in the Philippines. Organizers said the drive showed that long-distance travel using electric vehicles can now be done across different parts of the country without the same concerns that surrounded EV travel a few years ago.
The convoy moved through mountain roads, highways, city traffic, and inter-island routes during the trip.
Part of that effort relied on ACMobility’s growing charging network, which now has more than 160 charging points operating nationwide.
The stations are located in malls, office buildings, hotels, residential developments, grocery stores, parking areas, and commercial sites from northern Luzon to parts of Mindanao. Drivers can also locate charging stations through the Evro app.
Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, chief executive officer of ACMobility, said the company continues to expand its charging network as more Filipinos begin shifting to electric vehicles.
He said the company is building support systems that cover vehicle ownership, charging access, and nationwide mobility services for EV users.
The journey also carried tourism and cultural stops along the route. Photos released after the campaign showed the convoy meeting local groups and communities during several stops around the country, including the final leg in General Santos City.
BYD and ACMobility said the trip aimed to answer doubts about whether electric vehicles can handle long-distance Philippine travel conditions.
Instead of limiting the vehicles to short urban drives, the convoy spent more than three weeks moving through multiple provinces and regions while relying on existing charging infrastructure already operating across the country.
ACMobility, part of the Ayala Group, has been expanding its EV charging operations since 2023 as more car brands introduce electric models into the local market. The company said it continues to add charging hubs and digital tools tied to charging access and service support nationwide.