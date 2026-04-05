Fast lane: BYD posts strong Ironman Davao Top 8 results

BYD Cars Philippines joined the Ironman 70.3 Davao and ended the race with both its celebrity and corporate teams placing in the Top 8. The event drew more than 900 participants and remains one of the country’s biggest endurance races.
The brand fielded a celebrity relay team made up of Wil Dasovich for the swim, Alden Richards for the bike leg, and Nico Bolzico for the run. The group placed eighth out of 32 teams in the Male Relay category.
The result came after a full week in Davao that included a long drive across the country. Dasovich completed the trip through the “Drive Electric. Love Pinas.” route, a campaign tied to BYD and ACMobility along with the Department of Tourism.
The route covered a cross-country journey that highlighted electric mobility across several regions.
Another team under BYD also secured a Top 8 finish. The triathlon team included Jasmine Alkhaldi, Jennifer Uy and Jens Jacobsen. Alkhaldi is a two-time Olympic swimmer. Uy has competed in endurance events and has taken part in the Worldman Championships. Jacobsen has raced in international triathlons. The group placed eighth out of 34 teams in their division.
The company linked its presence at the event to its broader push in mobility. It used the race as a way to connect performance on the road with performance in sports.
The partnership with Ironman 70.3 Davao placed attention on long-distance travel, energy use, and reliability under pressure.
“We are extremely proud of both teams who powered through the event; their performance reflects the discipline and resilience we value at ACMobility. We chose to partner with Ironman 70.3 Davao specifically because it serves as a powerful extension of our ‘Drive Electric. Love Pinas’ initiative. By supporting an event that demands such high endurance and extensive travel, we are able to showcase how our advanced technology and growing charging ecosystem empower every Filipino’s journey — whether they are an athlete pushing their limits or a traveler exploring our country from North to South,” Dino Obias, chief marketing officer, ACMobility, said.
The company continues to expand its presence in the country through its vehicle lineup and charging network. It has opened access to test drives and reservations through several dealerships nationwide. These include locations in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Pampanga and other key cities.
ACMobility handles the distribution of BYD passenger vehicles in the Philippines. The group operates under Ayala Corporation and manages several automotive brands and service networks.
It also continues to build charging hubs across Luzon, with growing coverage in Visayas and Mindanao. The company is working on digital tools to help users find charging stations and service centers.
The Ironman race served as a real-world test of endurance, both for the athletes and for the ideas behind the campaign. The results placed BYD in the Top 8 twice, with both teams finishing strong in a field of experienced competitors.