Fast lane: BYD posts strong Ironman Davao Top 8 results

The company linked its presence at the event to its broader push in mobility. It used the race as a way to connect performance on the road with performance in sports.

The partnership with Ironman 70.3 Davao placed attention on long-distance travel, energy use, and reliability under pressure.

“We are extremely proud of both teams who powered through the event; their performance reflects the discipline and resilience we value at ACMobility. We chose to partner with Ironman 70.3 Davao specifically because it serves as a powerful extension of our ‘Drive Electric. Love Pinas’ initiative. By supporting an event that demands such high endurance and extensive travel, we are able to showcase how our advanced technology and growing charging ecosystem empower every Filipino’s journey — whether they are an athlete pushing their limits or a traveler exploring our country from North to South,” Dino Obias, chief marketing officer, ACMobility, said.

The company continues to expand its presence in the country through its vehicle lineup and charging network. It has opened access to test drives and reservations through several dealerships nationwide. These include locations in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Pampanga and other key cities.

ACMobility handles the distribution of BYD passenger vehicles in the Philippines. The group operates under Ayala Corporation and manages several automotive brands and service networks.