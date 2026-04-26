No camera, no warrant

At its core, the rule requires law enforcement officers to use body-worn cameras, or at the very least alternative recording devices, when implementing warrants. This requirement is not a mere procedural add-on. It ensures that police operations are documented in real time, providing an objective and contemporaneous account of events as they unfold.

Recordings must begin as soon as officers arrive at the scene and must continue uninterrupted until the operation is completed. These safeguards are designed to deter misconduct, reduce opportunities for abuse, resolve conflicting testimonies, and ultimately enhance the integrity of criminal proceedings.

Equally important are the procedural requirements governing the handling of these recordings. Law enforcement officers are mandated to submit the footage to the issuing court, accompanied by affidavits explaining how the recordings were made, stored and preserved.

The rules likewise establish a clear chain of custody and require proper documentation of access to the recordings. These measures are critical. They minimize the risk of tampering, prevent unauthorized use, and preserve the evidentiary value of the recordings.

However, while body-worn cameras promote transparency and accountability, they also raise serious and legitimate data privacy concerns. Recognizing this, the National Privacy Commission has issued guidelines regulating the processing of personal data captured through such devices.

These guidelines acknowledge a simple reality: Recordings made through BWCs inevitably capture personal data, including images, voices, and even location information, all of which are protected under the Data Privacy Act.

The NPC requires that the use of BWCs adhere strictly to the fundamental principles of transparency, legitimate purpose, and proportionality. As far as practicable, individuals must be informed that they are being recorded.

Access to the recordings must be strictly limited to authorized personnel, and appropriate security measures — such as encryption and access controls — must be in place to ensure the protection of the data.

Retention of recordings is likewise subject to regulation. While law enforcement authorities may retain footage for purposes of investigation or prosecution, recordings that are no longer necessary must be securely disposed of.

At the same time, data subjects are not without remedies. They retain rights over their personal information, including the right to access and, in proper cases, to request deletion, subject to reasonable limitations grounded on public safety and the demands of ongoing operations.

Ultimately, the use of body-worn cameras represents a significant reform in policing. It strengthens accountability, promotes transparency, and enhances public trust. But it is not without limits.

The promise of these devices can only be realized if their use is accompanied by strict adherence to both procedural safeguards and data privacy laws.

In the end, technology is only as good as the discipline with which it is used — and the law must ensure that it serves justice, not undermines it.

For more of Dean Nilo Divina’s legal tidbits, please visit www.divinalaw.com. For comments and questions, please send an email to cad@divinalaw.com.