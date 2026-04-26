New beacon of faith rises

Faith and community took center stage on 27 March, ahead of Holy Week, with the blessing and unveiling of the Felicidad T. Sy Pastoral and Youth Center at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Saint Lorenzo Ruiz in Binondo, Manila.
For over four centuries, the site has stood as a witness to devotion, with roots tracing back to 1596. While the parish remained steadfast through history, the former structure — built in the late 1960s — had fallen into disrepair. Felicidad T. Sy Foundation Inc. led the redevelopment, transforming the aging building into a modern four-story facility.
The blessing ceremony was led by Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, joined by parish leaders and the Sy family. In his message, the Cardinal described the center as a “sacred space — a home where fraternity heals,” emphasizing its role as a refuge for priests and a place for renewed communion.
Parish priest Msgr. Esteban Lo highlighted the practical impact on daily operations.
“Ang pagpapahinga dito, ang pag-o-office — kasi dati ang liit-liit ng office, walang privacy. Ngayon, mas matiwasay at merong privacy,” (Before, the office is very small, there was no privacy. Now, it’s more calm and there is privacy.) Lo said. He expressed hope that the new space will encourage more youth groups to utilize the facility for various activities.
The center stands as a personal offering embodying the values of the family’s matriarch, Felicidad “Nanang” Sy.
“Through her actions, we learned what it means to have faith, to serve others, and to give without expecting anything in return,” shared SM Prime Holdings Inc. chairman of the executive committee Hans Sy. “May we all be inspired to give, to serve, and to live faith every day.”
Teresita Sy-Coson, vice chairperson of SM Investments, said the goal was simple yet profound: to strengthen the Church’s role as a community anchor.
“We hope this will lead to more interaction with the community,” she said. “A place where people don’t just come and go, but truly gather.”
Designed as a multi-purpose hub, the center provides a dignified residence for priests and dedicated areas for youth formation, altar servers and choirs. It stands as a living expression of Nanang’s quiet generosity — ensuring her mission of service continues in action for generations to come.
In the spirit of Nanang’s quiet devotion, the foundation seeks to make faith accessible in the ordinary moments of life. It’s not simply about architecture; it’s about ensuring every person has a sanctuary to reflect, pray, and find stillness.