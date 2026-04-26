New beacon of faith rises

The blessing ceremony was led by Jose F. Cardinal Advincula, Archbishop of Manila, joined by parish leaders and the Sy family. In his message, the Cardinal described the center as a “sacred space — a home where fraternity heals,” emphasizing its role as a refuge for priests and a place for renewed communion.

Parish priest Msgr. Esteban Lo highlighted the practical impact on daily operations.

“Ang pagpapahinga dito, ang pag-o-office — kasi dati ang liit-liit ng office, walang privacy. Ngayon, mas matiwasay at merong privacy,” (Before, the office is very small, there was no privacy. Now, it’s more calm and there is privacy.) Lo said. He expressed hope that the new space will encourage more youth groups to utilize the facility for various activities.

The center stands as a personal offering embodying the values of the family’s matriarch, Felicidad “Nanang” Sy.

“Through her actions, we learned what it means to have faith, to serve others, and to give without expecting anything in return,” shared SM Prime Holdings Inc. chairman of the executive committee Hans Sy. “May we all be inspired to give, to serve, and to live faith every day.”