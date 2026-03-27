SM Foundation builds classrooms, DigiHub for Pangasinan school

The SM Foundation has turned over a new two-story school building at Magtaking Elementary School in San Carlos City, Pangasinan, aimed at improving learning conditions and supporting digital education.
The facility includes modern classrooms and a DigiHub equipped with computers and internet access, allowing students to develop information and communications technology skills. School officials said the project addresses longstanding challenges such as overcrowded classrooms, poor ventilation and limited access to digital tools.
“Ang building na ito ay nagbigay ng pag-asa na mas may iga-ganda pa ang kalidad ng edukasyon na naranasan ko,” said Grade 5 student Cassandra.
School principal Christopher Macasias said improved facilities play a key role in raising education standards. “Hindi lang ito silid-aralan kundi isa itong lugar upang mabigyan ng katuparan ang paghubog ng kanilang mga kinabukasan,” he said, noting that smaller class sizes and better learning environments can support more effective instruction.
Teacher Willy Cayabyab said the DigiHub will help students keep pace with modern education. “It is a huge help,” he said. “The facility allows us to implement modern education better.”
The school said the new building is expected to enhance teaching and learning outcomes, particularly for students who previously lacked access to digital resources.