Baguio to host final stage of 2026 Tour of Luzon cycling race

The 14-stage event will feature 20 teams, including five international squads. The route starts at CaSoBe in Calatagan and passes through Tagaytay, New Clark City, Palayan City, Bayombong, Tuguegarao, and Pagudpud. The course also includes various sections of the Ilocos region and Pangasinan.

The final stage of the race will end at Scout Hill in Camp John Hay. The segment is noted for its uphill terrain, which will serve as the ultimate test for the competitors. Over the course of the entire tour, cyclists will navigate 25 mountain climbs and 16 sprint segments.

Organizers stated that the tour is designed to develop the local cycling community and promote tourism in the participating provinces. Baguio City previously hosted the final stage of the event in 2025 and in earlier years.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said the event is a big opportunity for the city, noting that the race will bring race officials, media, and spectators to the area. He has directed relevant local government offices to assist organizers with the logistics and execution of the final stage to ensure the event proceeds smoothly.