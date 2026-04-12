MG rolls out 2026 MG5 Prestige

MG Motor Philippines has added a new variant to its local sedan lineup with the launch of the 2026 MG5 Prestige.
The compact sedan carries a retail price of P888,888. MG also said buyers can get P20,000 in cash savings, a low down payment that starts at P70,000, and one free preventive maintenance service for a limited period.
The MG5 Prestige comes with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 110 horsepower and 142 Nm of torque. It uses a continuously variable transmission and meets Euro VI emissions standards.
MG said the new variant builds on the MG5’s position as one of the brand’s popular global models. In the local market, it adds a more upscale look and more equipment while keeping the compact sedan’s practical role for daily driving and family use.
The car measures 4,607 mm long, 1,818 mm wide, and 1,489 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. MG said those dimensions give the cabin more room and help with ride comfort. The trunk has a 512-liter capacity, and the sedan seats five.
The MG5 Prestige gets automatic projector LED headlights with daytime running lights and 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels. It also comes with a power sunroof.
The sedan has a new dashboard layout and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear passengers get air-conditioning vents and USB ports.
Other features include a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, cruise control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.
The MG5 Prestige also carries safety and driver-assist features such as four airbags, anti-lock brakes with electronic brake-force distribution, electronic stability control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.
MG Motor Philippines will offer the model in Diamond Red, Phantom Black, Cosmic Silver and Dover White.