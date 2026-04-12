MG rolls out 2026 MG5 Prestige

The car measures 4,607 mm long, 1,818 mm wide, and 1,489 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. MG said those dimensions give the cabin more room and help with ride comfort. The trunk has a 512-liter capacity, and the sedan seats five.

The MG5 Prestige gets automatic projector LED headlights with daytime running lights and 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels. It also comes with a power sunroof.

The sedan has a new dashboard layout and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Rear passengers get air-conditioning vents and USB ports.

Other features include a reverse camera with dynamic guidelines, cruise control, and a tire pressure monitoring system.