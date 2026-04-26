Mertens to Eala: Learn from experience

World No. 21 Elise Mertens of Belgium believes Alex Eala can only get better despite an early exit in the Madrid Open.
The 30-year-old Mertens said the experiences the 20-year-old Eala can learn will only make her a deadlier player in the long run.
Mertens eliminated Eala, 6-2, 6-1, in the Round of 64 of this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tourney last Friday.
“Well, I think experience is one thing. The motivation is still there, the drive is still there,” Mertens said.
“I showed that today, I think I did a really great job, especially when my first serve is working, I get a lot of advantage, percentage-wise but I think experience helps a little bit too, she’s still so young, I’m a different opponent than someone else, so she can learn a lot from that, for sure.”
Even Eala’s coach Joan Bosch said he believes his ward can continue her momentum even after suffering early exits.
“I always try to think that we can be better. When we started, or at least when I started with her, neither I nor so many others thought that she could have gotten this far,” Bosch said.
“Now she’s 44th, so we still have 43 better players! If the maximum is 29th, then so be it. If we try, we have to go for more, as that’s what gives you the motivation to work every day.”
Eala isn’t done with the clay court as she will compete in the Catalonia Open at the Club de Tennis La Bisbal Centre Esportiu in La Bisbal d’Empordà, Spain starting on Monday.
She will also vie in the Italian Open, another WTA 1000 tourney, in Rome from 5 to 17 May as part of her buildup.
But the French Open in Paris from 24 May to 7 June will be her most anticipated competition as she makes another appearance in the second Grand Slam of the year.
Eala vows to return to the Spanish capital stronger in the next edition as she continues to hone her game.
“That’s it Madrid! So grateful for my time here. Will be back stronger,” Eala said in a social media post.