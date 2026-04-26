Mertens to Eala: Learn from experience

Mertens eliminated Eala, 6-2, 6-1, in the Round of 64 of this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 1000 tourney last Friday.

“Well, I think experience is one thing. The motivation is still there, the drive is still there,” Mertens said.

“I showed that today, I think I did a really great job, especially when my first serve is working, I get a lot of advantage, percentage-wise but I think experience helps a little bit too, she’s still so young, I’m a different opponent than someone else, so she can learn a lot from that, for sure.”

Even Eala’s coach Joan Bosch said he believes his ward can continue her momentum even after suffering early exits.

“I always try to think that we can be better. When we started, or at least when I started with her, neither I nor so many others thought that she could have gotten this far,” Bosch said.

“Now she’s 44th, so we still have 43 better players! If the maximum is 29th, then so be it. If we try, we have to go for more, as that’s what gives you the motivation to work every day.”