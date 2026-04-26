Maynilad fortifies supply as El Niño looms

Maynilad Water Services, Inc. is reinforcing its supply system as dry season pressures build, rolling out a mix of infrastructure upgrades and operational measures to maintain stable service across its concession area.
The move follows an advisory from Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warning of possible El Niño conditions, which typically bring reduced rainfall and higher water demand.
To cushion supply risks, the company is increasing output from its existing treatment facilities, including modular plants and recycled water systems, while optimizing operations in its southern network to lessen dependence on Angat Dam.
Parallel to these efforts, Maynilad is advancing key projects aimed at strengthening storage capacity. Among these are a 200-million-liter raw water reservoir at the La Mesa Compound and a 40-million-liter treated water reservoir in Valenzuela, both designed to provide additional buffer during peak demand periods.
The utility is also tapping groundwater sources by reactivating and rehabilitating deep wells in selected areas to supplement supply.
Efficiency measures remain central to the strategy. Maynilad is expanding its non-revenue water reduction program, which targets leaks, pressure imbalances, and system losses to recover more usable water from its network without drawing additional raw supply.
The company said these preparations form part of its routine planning cycle, with adjustments made each year to respond to shifting weather patterns and consumption trends.
“Our priority is to ensure that our customers continue to receive reliable water service, especially during periods of high demand,” Maynilad said. “We continuously implement and enhance our operational and infrastructure measures to strengthen the resilience of our system.”
It also urged consumers to adopt responsible water use habits as demand rises during the dry months.