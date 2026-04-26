Maynilad fortifies supply as El Niño looms

Parallel to these efforts, Maynilad is advancing key projects aimed at strengthening storage capacity. Among these are a 200-million-liter raw water reservoir at the La Mesa Compound and a 40-million-liter treated water reservoir in Valenzuela, both designed to provide additional buffer during peak demand periods.

The utility is also tapping groundwater sources by reactivating and rehabilitating deep wells in selected areas to supplement supply.

Efficiency measures remain central to the strategy. Maynilad is expanding its non-revenue water reduction program, which targets leaks, pressure imbalances, and system losses to recover more usable water from its network without drawing additional raw supply.

The company said these preparations form part of its routine planning cycle, with adjustments made each year to respond to shifting weather patterns and consumption trends.

“Our priority is to ensure that our customers continue to receive reliable water service, especially during periods of high demand,” Maynilad said. “We continuously implement and enhance our operational and infrastructure measures to strengthen the resilience of our system.”

It also urged consumers to adopt responsible water use habits as demand rises during the dry months.