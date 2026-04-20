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Over P54-M penalty imposed on Maynilad for water service obligation failure

Cornerstone support for the Maynilad IPO came from the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and 10 other institutional investors from Malaysia, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as local firms BDO Capital, BPI Asset Management, Metrobank Trust, and Security Bank’s asset arm.
Cornerstone support for the Maynilad IPO came from the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and 10 other institutional investors from Malaysia, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as local firms BDO Capital, BPI Asset Management, Metrobank Trust, and Security Bank’s asset arm. Daily Tribune file photo
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The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office (MWSS-RO) issued a statement Monday imposing more than P54 million in penalties on Maynilad Water Services Inc. for failing to comply with water supply service obligations.

The MWSS-RO said it monitored prolonged and recurring water service interruptions in the southern portion of the West Concession Area last month.

Cornerstone support for the Maynilad IPO came from the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and 10 other institutional investors from Malaysia, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as local firms BDO Capital, BPI Asset Management, Metrobank Trust, and Security Bank’s asset arm.
Muntinlupa demands better Maynilad service

An investigation found that current water supply conditions in the West Zone showed Maynilad failed to meet its obligation to provide an uninterrupted 24-hour water supply at a minimum pressure of seven psi.

The requirement, according to MWSS, covers 165,518 connected customers within the Putatan Water Treatment Plant and Poblacion Water Treatment Plant supply zones, particularly in parts of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Imus, and Bacoor.

Following the disruption, the MWSS-RO issued Resolution No. 2026-06-CA imposing a financial penalty on Maynilad amounting to P54,283,839.29.

“The penalty will be implemented in the form of bill rebates equivalent to Three Hundred Twenty-Seven Pesos and 96/100 (P327.96) per affected water service connection, to be reflected in customers’ water bills by May 2026,” the MWSS said.

The regulatory office directed Maynilad to expedite its planned solutions to address service interruptions and ensure a stable water supply within its service area.

Cornerstone support for the Maynilad IPO came from the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the Asian Development Bank (ADB), and 10 other institutional investors from Malaysia, the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as local firms BDO Capital, BPI Asset Management, Metrobank Trust, and Security Bank’s asset arm.
Muntinlupa seeks long-term solution to recurring water outages
Maynilad

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