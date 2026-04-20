Over P54-M penalty imposed on Maynilad for water service obligation failure

An investigation found that current water supply conditions in the West Zone showed Maynilad failed to meet its obligation to provide an uninterrupted 24-hour water supply at a minimum pressure of seven psi.

The requirement, according to MWSS, covers 165,518 connected customers within the Putatan Water Treatment Plant and Poblacion Water Treatment Plant supply zones, particularly in parts of Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Imus, and Bacoor.

Following the disruption, the MWSS-RO issued Resolution No. 2026-06-CA imposing a financial penalty on Maynilad amounting to P54,283,839.29.

“The penalty will be implemented in the form of bill rebates equivalent to Three Hundred Twenty-Seven Pesos and 96/100 (P327.96) per affected water service connection, to be reflected in customers’ water bills by May 2026,” the MWSS said.

The regulatory office directed Maynilad to expedite its planned solutions to address service interruptions and ensure a stable water supply within its service area.