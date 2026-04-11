Week of leadership, remembrance, action

He addressed recent social media concerns about his health, assuring the public that he remained fit and has resumed his regular exercise routine despite a demanding schedule.

In a video message, he extended condolences to the family of a 29-year-old Filipina killed in a missile attack in Haifa, Israel, directing agencies to provide full assistance and immediate repatriation of her remains.

During the 84th “Araw ng Kagitingan” commemoration in Bataan, he urged Filipinos to turn remembrance into responsibility through vigilance and unity.

The week ended with an inspection of the Pasinaya Homes in Magalang, Pampanga, alongside Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, to advance the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino (4PH) Program.

6 April

LGUs to get more funds

The President began the week by officiating the oath-taking of the newly elected officers of the Vice Mayor’s League of the Philippines. In his speech, he assured the vice mayors the government was working on measures to implement the Mandanas ruling increasing the share of local government units (LGUs) in national taxes.

The President said the government had applied the Mandanas ruling several years ago but the LGUs saw a reduced share of the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He told the local officials the government was streamlining accounting and auditing documentation to address their recurring concerns.

The Mandanas-Garcia ruling is a 2018 Supreme Court decision that increased the share of LGUs in national taxes by expanding the base for calculating the IRA to include all national taxes.

7 April

Full assistance to migrants

The President extended his condolences to the family of the 29-year-old Filipina who was killed in a missile attack in Haifa, Israel, on Sunday evening amid the Middle East conflict.

In a video message, he directed the government agencies concerned to provide “full assistance” to the bereaved family and ensure the “immediate repatriation” of the victim’s remains.

The President said the Philippine Embassy in Israel stands ready to provide the necessary aid and that the safety and welfare of Filipinos in conflict areas remains a top priority.

8 April

Crisis game plan

The government is strengthening employment and livelihood programs for returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) following a meeting of the Private Sector Advisory Council.

President Marcos said the government is accelerating training programs to help displaced workers quickly reenter the labor force. He added that assistance is being extended to those who prefer to start their own businesses, providing access to financing and other forms of support.

On the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, the President said it would help the Philippines secure additional fuel supplies and stabilize the domestic market.

Nothing to worry about

On his health, which has been the subject of speculation on social media, Marcos assured that it was good, saying he has resumed his regular fitness routine despite a busy schedule.

Subsequently, the President attended the 75th anniversary of Philippines-Holy See diplomatic relations at the Ayuntamiento de Manila in Intramuros, where he said the government will work closely with the Holy See to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

He said the Philippines is mindful of the hardships endured by the Filipino diaspora, including the seafarers, in their pursuit of a better life for their families.

9 April

Honoring past a responsibility

During the commemoration of the 84th anniversary of “Araw ng Kagitingan” in Bataan, President Marcos emphasized that honoring the past is not just about remembrance but is a call to responsibility, urging vigilance, unity, and action in the present.

The President reaffirmed his commitment to mitigating the impact of the war in the Gulf region and safeguarding the welfare of Filipinos.

He said that with understanding and compassion, we can ease the struggles of fellow Filipinos during these trying times, reminding the people that the nation’s progress is reflected in how we rise above life’s challenges.

This year’s “Araw ng Kagitingan” theme, “Giting ng Bayani, Pamana sa Salinlahi,” highlighted the strength of the past that continues to shape and inspire future generations.

11 April

Housing a constant

President Marcos traveled to Magalang, Pampanga accompanied by Human Settlements Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling for an on-site inspection of Pasinaya Homes, a key housing development under the 4PH Program.

The visit allowed the Chief Executive to personally assess the project’s progress, which is part of the government’s flagship initiative to deliver affordable, decent, and sustainable homes to Filipino families.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon Command facilitated the smooth reception and security for the President’s activity at the Angeles City Flying Club grounds.