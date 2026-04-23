Residents move into Palayan housing under 4PH

Spanning 23 hectares, the township is designed as a vertical housing community with residential units, open spaces, and shared facilities. Once completed, it is expected to house about 22,596 beneficiaries across 24 buildings.

Units are priced at around P1.3 million for 29 square meters, with no down payment and monthly amortization ranging from P3,500 to P4,000.

Aliling said the project reflects the administration’s goal of building sustainable communities.

“Tatlong taon mula nang simulan itong proyekto, malinaw na ang direksyon—unti-unti nang nabubuo ang komunidad, at nakikita na natin ang tunay na bunga ng programa,” he said.

“Hindi lang ito pabahay. Ito ay pagbubuo ng komunidad kung saan may dignidad, seguridad, at pag-asa ang bawat pamilyang Pilipino,” he added.

The 4PH program aims to build one million housing units annually from 2023 to 2028 to help address the country’s 6.5 million housing backlog.

Marcos earlier said the initiative is intended to create communities with access to services and livelihood.

“Hindi lang bahay ang itinatayo, kundi komunidad na may kabuhayan at serbisyo,” the President said.

Aid rollout

Residents also welcomed ongoing government assistance programs, including rice distribution and the Kadiwa ng Pangulo initiative.

Beneficiaries said the rice assistance would help ease daily expenses amid rising fuel costs.

Local officials also received financial support, with 19 barangay leaders getting P200,000 each from the Office of the President under socio-civic funds.