Li Auto adds Aseana showroom, Mega Home

Li Auto opened its second Philippine showroom in Aseana City, Parañaque, as the Chinese electric vehicle brand expanded its presence in the country with the launch of the Li Mega Home, its flagship multi-purpose vehicle.
The new showroom follows the company’s first local facility in Bonifacio Global City. The launch also brought in the Li Mega lineup, which the company positions as a high-end family vehicle built around passenger comfort and long-distance travel.
Li Auto said the Philippines remains its first and only Southeast Asian market. The local operation is handled by HomeAuto Philippines.
“The opening of our Aseana Showroom marks an important milestone in bringing Li Auto’s premium intelligent mobility experience closer to Filipino families,” Stone Yu, chief executive officer of Li Auto Philippines, said.
The company started in 2015 with a focus on family-oriented electric vehicles. Li Auto said it reached one million vehicle deliveries in 58 months and sold more than 500,000 units in 2024.
Its local lineup includes the Li L6 Max priced at P3.49 million, the Li L7 Pro at P3.89 million, the Li L7 Ultra at P4.49 million, the Li L9 Pro at P5.19 million, and the Li L9 Ultra at P5.49 million.
The Li Mega Ultra starts at P5.99 million while the Li Mega Home is priced at P6.49 million.
The Li L6, L7, and L9 models use the company’s range-extended electric vehicle platform. The system combines a 52.3-kWh battery with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder range extender.
Li Auto said it can deliver up to 1,421 kilometers of total range, including up to 286 kilometers in pure electric mode.
The vehicles also carry a 65-liter fuel tank for longer trips in areas where charging stations remain limited.
Li Auto equipped its vehicles with features aimed at long-distance comfort. These include Nappa leather seats, massage functions, reclining rear seats with Zero Gravity mode, a built-in refrigerator and warmer, and a five-screen infotainment system called Li Smart Space.
The Aseana facility serves as a sales and after-sales center where customers can view the lineup, test drive vehicles, and access maintenance and servicing support.