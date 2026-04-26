Li Auto adds Aseana showroom, Mega Home

Li Auto said the Philippines remains its first and only Southeast Asian market. The local operation is handled by HomeAuto Philippines.

“The opening of our Aseana Showroom marks an important milestone in bringing Li Auto’s premium intelligent mobility experience closer to Filipino families,” Stone Yu, chief executive officer of Li Auto Philippines, said.

The company started in 2015 with a focus on family-oriented electric vehicles. Li Auto said it reached one million vehicle deliveries in 58 months and sold more than 500,000 units in 2024.

Its local lineup includes the Li L6 Max priced at P3.49 million, the Li L7 Pro at P3.89 million, the Li L7 Ultra at P4.49 million, the Li L9 Pro at P5.19 million, and the Li L9 Ultra at P5.49 million.

The Li Mega Ultra starts at P5.99 million while the Li Mega Home is priced at P6.49 million.