Tesla shows Model Y L in BGC

The suspension system uses adaptive damping that adjusts to road conditions. Tesla said this helps reduce vibrations and maintain grip on different surfaces.

The configuration supports daily driving in traffic and longer highway runs. The Model Y L has a listed starting price of P2,849,000.

Tesla also continues to offer the Model 3 as an entry point to its lineup. The sedan has a driving range of up to 750 km under WLTP standards. The rear-wheel drive variant starts at P1,838,000, with monthly payments from P29,990 based on company estimates.

The Model 3 carries the same core features found in higher variants. Tesla said it gives buyers a more accessible option while keeping ownership costs lower over time compared to traditional vehicles.

Charging infrastructure remains part of Tesla’s expansion in the country. The company operates four Supercharging stations with 16 chargers and six destination charging locations with 24 wall connectors. Tesla said more than 95 percent of its local customers charge at home.