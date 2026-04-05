Tesla shows Model Y L in BGC

Tesla Philippines will open public viewing for the six-seat Model Y L at its BGC center starting 1 April 2026. The company held a private preview ahead of the display, where it shared details on the new variant and its local charging network.
Isabel Fan, senior director at Tesla, spoke about the company’s direction during the preview. Tesla is creating an integrated ecosystem, combining electric vehicles, energy storage solutions and robotics. This is how we build a world of amazing abundance,” Fan said.
The Model Y L adds a three-row layout with six seats. Tesla said the design focuses on interior space and flexibility for daily use and long trips. It offers up to 681 km of range under WLTP standards and reaches 100 km/h from a standstill in five seconds.
The second row uses captain seats with powered armrests, heating, ventilation, and one-touch folding. The third row has power recline and its own climate vents.
The cabin includes acoustic glass and an 18-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Tesla said these features help reduce cabin noise and improve comfort during travel.
The suspension system uses adaptive damping that adjusts to road conditions. Tesla said this helps reduce vibrations and maintain grip on different surfaces.
The configuration supports daily driving in traffic and longer highway runs. The Model Y L has a listed starting price of P2,849,000.
Tesla also continues to offer the Model 3 as an entry point to its lineup. The sedan has a driving range of up to 750 km under WLTP standards. The rear-wheel drive variant starts at P1,838,000, with monthly payments from P29,990 based on company estimates.
The Model 3 carries the same core features found in higher variants. Tesla said it gives buyers a more accessible option while keeping ownership costs lower over time compared to traditional vehicles.
Charging infrastructure remains part of Tesla’s expansion in the country. The company operates four Supercharging stations with 16 chargers and six destination charging locations with 24 wall connectors. Tesla said more than 95 percent of its local customers charge at home.
Additional charging sites will open this year in Benguet, Laguna, Pampanga, Cebu, Zambales, and Quezon City. Tesla said the expansion will improve access and support longer trips.
The Model Y L will also be displayed at Rockwell Power Plant Mall from 6 to 19 April. Tesla said the public display will allow more people to see the vehicle before test drives and orders begin.
Tesla continues to expand its local lineup and charging network as it grows its presence in the Philippines.