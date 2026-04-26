Hot Huskers tame Tamaraws

The Huskers clobbered the Tamaraws off both boards, 55-29, and converted this advantage to more points in the paint, 32-12.

Debuting Pasig shook off a sluggish start to rout Paranaque, 76-56, in the nightcap.

Trailing at the half, 30-37, the Pasiguenos hit full throttle in the fourth quarter to lead by as many as 17 points, 72-55, and hand the Patriots their fourth straight defeat.

Warlo James Batac delivered the most for Pasig with 28 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals, followed by Ahron Estacio with 15 points, four steals and two rebounds, and Jacob Galicia with 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

The Patriots received 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists from Alvin Pasaol, 12 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals from Marlon Monte, and 11 points plus four assists from Ryusei Koga.