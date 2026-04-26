Group opposes strengthened SHS curriculum, warn of job losses, reduced humanities

It added that the reforms “do not solve” long-standing structural issues in the education system.

The coalition also raised concerns over possible employment impacts, citing estimates that around 35,000 SHS teachers and 30,000 college faculty members could be affected.

It also warned that similar issues had been observed during the initial implementation of the K to 12 program, which it said previously resulted in teacher displacement and reassignment outside their areas of specialization.

Instead of reducing these subjects, the coalition urged the government to address what it described as persistent problems in the education sector, including chronic underfunding, teacher shortages, low salaries, inadequate school facilities, and limited learning resources.

It also called for expanded access to publicly funded higher education.

The group demanded the government to conduct broad consultations with teachers, unions, students, and parents to ensure no job losses result from curricular changes; strengthen instruction in language, culture, and history at all levels; and undertake a comprehensive review of the K to 12 program.

“Defend teachers’ jobs. No to layoffs. Fight for language, culture, and history,” the statement added.