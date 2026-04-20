Teachers urge DepEd to back P15K pay hike amid mounting debts

The Teachers' Dignity Coalition (TDC) said the situation reflects a deeper systemic problem rather than isolated incidents, calling for urgent and compassionate government intervention.

“This is a clear indication that the government must be more considerate of the real conditions faced by our teachers,” said Benjo Basas, noting that the crisis stems from long-standing structural issues.

The group reiterated proposals such as alternative methods for releasing incentives, stricter regulation of lending institutions, and stronger safeguards against excessive salary deductions.

However, it stressed that these measures must be accompanied by decisive action from top officials.

TDC directly called on Angara to take a more proactive role in advancing long-term solutions, particularly the proposed across-the-board ₱15,000 salary increase for Department of Education personnel, alongside improvements in both monetary and non-monetary benefits.

According to the group, Angara’s previous experience in both chambers of Congress positions him to help push pending salary increase bills and engage lawmakers toward their passage.

“If the President is not fully apprised of the gravity of the situation—the perpetuation of debt among public school teachers—then it becomes even more imperative for the Secretary of Education to bring this matter forward with clarity and urgency,” Basas said.

TDC said stronger intervention from the education chief could help accelerate legislative action and provide relief to teachers caught in cycles of borrowing.

“The authority and influence of the Secretary should not be understated. At this critical juncture, his leadership could spell the difference between continuing neglect and genuine reform,” Basas added.

The group announced it will lead a mobilization of hundreds of teachers at Mendiola on Friday to press for urgent government intervention, salary increases, and reforms aimed at ending systemic indebtedness among public school teachers.

Data from the Alliance of Concerned Teachers show that around 75%—or roughly 800,000—public school teachers are in debt, with total obligations reaching an estimated ₱319 billion from both government and private lenders.

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